The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of the RRB Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I) Main exam 2022. Candidates can check and download their RRB PO scorecards from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB PO Main exam 2022 was held on October 1. The last day to check the result is October 28.

Steps to check IBPS RRB PO Mains result 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the view scores link for CRP-RRBs-XI- Officers (Scale-I) Main Key in your Registration No / Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS RRB PO Mains result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IBPS RRB PO Mains result 2022.

IBPS RRB exam 2022

This year, a total of 8106 vacancies have been notified under IBPS RRB recruitment 2022. This includes 4483 Office Assistant, 2676 Officer Scale I, 745 Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer, 57 Officer Scale-II Information Technology Officer, 19 Officer Scale-II Chartered Accountant, 18 Officer Scale-II Law Officer, 10 Treasury Officer Scale-II, 6 Marketing Officer Scale-II, 12 Agriculture Officer Scale-II and 80 Officer Scale-III.