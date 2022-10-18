Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Forest Range Officer and Computer Draughtsman. The vacancies have been notified in two separate advertisements.

The application period for FRO is November 15-December 5 and for Computer Draughtsman is November 10-30. The link will be available at the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC has notified 8 vacancies for Forest Range Officer in A.P. Forest Service (under Notification 21/2022) and 8 vacancies for Computer Draughtsman (Grade-II) in A.P. Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service (under Notification 25/2022).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years & Maximum 42 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

FRO: Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree.

Computer Draughtsman: Must have passed Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class 10) and obtained a National Council of Vocational Training Certificate in Draughtsman (Civil) Trade in any recognized ITI.

Here’s APPSC FRO recruitment 2022 notification.

Here’s APPSC Computer Draughtsman recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the post will be made on the basis of merit in the Written Examination.

Application Fee

Applicants from unreserved category must pay Rs 250 towards the application processing fee and Rs 120 towards the examination fee. However, the reserved category candidates are exempted from payment of 11 examination fee Rs 120 only.