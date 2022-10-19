Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued the exam schedule for the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Main exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC HCS Main exam 2021 has been rescheduled to be held on October 29 and November 1 at Panchkula. The exam will be held for candidates who cleared the HCS Prelim 2021 in July. The result was announced on August 9.

HPSC HCS and other Allied Services exam 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies.

The admit cards will be available for download from October 22 at Commission’s website. The candidates are directed to download the admit card on A-4 size photos & other particulars can easily be seen/verified.

Here’s Haryana HCS Main exam schedule.