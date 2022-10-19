UKPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 563 Patwari/ Lekhpal posts at psc.uk.gov.in
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till November 4, 2022.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Patwari/ Lekhpal 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till November 4, 2022.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies, of which 391 vacancies are for the post of Patwari and 172 for the post of Lekhpal.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The minimum age for both posts is 21 years, whereas the upper age limit for the post of Patwari and Lekhpal is 28 years and 35 years.
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised Universed.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022: Advertisement and Syllabus (Recruitment)”
- Click on the application link
- Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
