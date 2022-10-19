Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the revised schedule of written screening tests for various posts including Workshop instructor (Machinist)/(Welding), Dispenser, Junior Office Assistant (IT), Computer Operator, Steno Typist and others. Candidates can download the revised schedule from the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam for the post of Workshop Instructor (Machinist) and (Welding) was scheduled to be conducted on November 27, which now will be held on November 22. The Laboratory Assistant (Biology & Serology) examination will be held on November 23.

However, there is no change in the examination dates for the posts of JOA (Accounts), Junior Scale Stenographer, Fisheries Officer, Preservation Assistant, Assistant Chemist, and Junior Engineer (Archaeology). More details in the official notification.

Revised Exam Schedule Name of Post Date of Examination Earlier Fixed Date of Examination Refixed Workshop Instructor (Machinist) November 27 November 22 Workshop Instructor (Welding) November 27 November 22 Laboratory Assistant (Biology & Serology) December 18 November 23 Hostel Supdt. Cum PTI December 25 November 23 Dispenser December 04 November 27 Assistant Computer Programmer December 04 November 27 Junior Office Assistant (IT) November 06 December 04 JOA (Accounts) November 20 No Change Junior Scale Stenographer November 20 No Change Fisheries Officer December 10 No Change Preservation Assistant December 10 No Change Assistant Chemist December 11 No Change Junior Engineer (Archaeology) December 11 No Change Computer Operator December 13 December 18 Steno Typist December 13 December 18 Steno Typist December 12 December 25 Laboratory Assistant (Physics and Billistics) December 25 No Change

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.