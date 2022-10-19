Bank of Baroda has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of IT professionals for IT department on fixed term engagement on contractual basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofbaroda.in till November 9, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Senior Quality Assurance Lead: 02

Quality Assurance Engineers: 06

Junior Quality Assurance Engineer: 05

Senior Developer -Full Stack Java: 16

Developer- Full Stack Java: 13

Developer - Full Stack .NET & JAVA: 06

Senior Developer - Mobile Application Development: 04

Developer - Mobile Application Development: 06

Senior UI/UX Designer: 01

UI/UX Designer: 01

Candidates applying for the vacancies should have passed B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology. Applicants can check the age limit, payscale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Fee

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) of Rs 600 for General /EWS and OBC candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges) and Rs 100 (Intimation charges only) for SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges) will be applicable.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in On the homepage, click on “Current Opportunities” Click on “Apply Now” under the desired posts Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

