Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger 2021. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website apsc.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till October 26, 2022.

“Candidates are requested to visit the website and download the claim format and if any Answer Key, in his/her opinion is found to be incorrect/wrong, he/she may submit the correct answers as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim to the undersigned only by e-mail to apscanskeyclaim@.gmail.com latest by 26/10/2022 for taking necessary action from this end,” reads the notification.

The APSC Soil Conservation Ranger screening test was conducted on October 15 and 16.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Keys” link Click on the answer key links under Soil Conservation Ranger posts Check and download the answer keys Take a printout for future reference

Below are the provisional answer key link for various subjects:

GENERAL KNOWLEDGE

GENERAL ENGLISH

AGRICULTURE

AGRICULTURE ENGINEERING

CHEMISTRY

CIVIL ENGINEERING

BOTANY

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

HORTICULTURE

FORESTRY

PHYSICS

ZOOLOGY

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 14 posts of Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.