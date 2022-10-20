Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) will close the online application window today for recruitment to the post of Project Associate, Project Engineer, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at official website cdac.in upto 6.00 PM.

The C-DAC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 530 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Project Associate: 30

Project Engineer: 250

Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner: 50

Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead: 200

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for Project Associate posts should not be more than the age of 30 years, the age limit for Project Engineer posts is 35 years, and 56 years is for Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner and Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead posts.

Educational Qualification: For the post of Project Associate, the applicants should hold BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree or Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s). For all other posts, the applicants should hold BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA or Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA. More details in the notification.

No application fee is charged by C-DAC for applying to this advertisement.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for C-DAC recruitment 2022: