The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the notification for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) October 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the examination on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in from October 25 onwards. The last date to submit the online application is November 7, 2022.

The examination will be conducted on November 26 and 27 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 02.00 PM to 04.30 PM. The admit card will be released on November 21, 2022.

Exam Schedule Category Date of Examination Duration Time K-TET I November 26

(Saturday) 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM 2 ½ hrs K-TET II November 26

(Saturday) 02.00 PM to 04.30 PM 2 ½ hrs K-TET III November 27

(Sunday) 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM 2 ½ hrs K-TET IV November 27

(Sunday) 02.00 PM to 04.30 PM 2 ½ hrs

KTET is the state eligibility test to determine the eligibility of teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.