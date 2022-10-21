Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the notification, the Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM.

“In case of any inquiry, the candidates can contact Commission’s office on any working day from 10:00 A.M. to 05:00 P.M. on telephone No. 0177-2624313 / 2629738 and Toll Free No. 1800-180-8004,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.