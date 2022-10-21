The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has deferred the written test for the post of Nursing Officer until further notice. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on October 30 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Earlier, the Commission was expected to release the admit card on October 15, 2022.

“In continuation of this Commission’s Advertisement No.IIE-17/2022-105(C)/OSSSC dt.0905.2022, the written test for the post of Nursing Officer-2022 scheduled to be held on 30.10.2022 (Sunday) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM vide Commission’s notice No - IIE- 47/2022- 341 (C)/OSSSC dt.15.09.2022 is postponed until further notice,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

The OSSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4070 Nursing Officer posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.