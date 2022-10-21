Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from November 1 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 30, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies.

Eligible Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A degree in Food Technology or Dairy technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized University or any other equivalent/recognized qualification notified by the Central Government.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.