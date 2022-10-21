The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the registration deadline for the July 2022 session. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the undergraduate, postgraduate programmes on the official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in till October 27, 2022.

The last date of “Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 27th October 2022”, reads the notification.

Steps to apply for July 2022 admission

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in Click on the July session 2022 admission link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the necessary documents and submit Check and download the form

Direct link to apply.

