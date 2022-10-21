Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the final result of the Combined Competitive Examination 2020. today, October 21. Candidates can download their results from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The interview round was conducted from May 26 to June 4.

The APSC CCE exams are conducted for recruitment to the services/posts including — Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade), Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade), Superintendent of Taxes, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Excise and others. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 331 vacancies.

Steps to download CCE 2020 final result

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Result tab Now click on “Final Results of CCE-2020” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CCE 2020 final result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.