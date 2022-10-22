Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will close the online application window for Group 2 examination 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form till October 27.

The MPPEB Group 2 exam 2022 will be conducted on November 18 and 19 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up Assistant Accountant Officer, Accountant, Deputy Auditor and other equivalent direct and backlog posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification and other eligibility criteria available in the notification on the website.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Here’s MPPEB Group 2 notification 2022.

Steps to apply for MPPEB Group 2 recruitment 2022:



Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Online Form -Group-2 (Sub Group -2)’

Click on the apply link and proceed with the registration Fill the application form, upload documents Pay the fee and submit the application Download the form and take a printout

Here’s the apply link for MPPEB Group 2 vacancy 2022.