Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till November 11.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 894 vacancies for Forest Guard at the Uttarakhand Forest Department. The pay scale is Rs 21,700-69,100 (level-3).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-28 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Class 12 pass from a recognised Board.

Selection process

The UKPSC Forest Guard exam 2022 selection process will consist of a written exam, PET/PST physical tests and document verification.

There is no application fee required.

Here’s UKPSC Forest Guard notification 2022.

Steps to apply for UKPSC Forest Guard recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Forest Guard Examination- 2022”

Click on the application link Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UKPSC Forest Guard vacancy 2022.