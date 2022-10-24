Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Investigator, Extension Officer and Junior Scientific Officers. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website UPSConline.nic.in till November 10.

The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies, of which 12 vacancies are for the post of Investigator Grade-I and 1 each of Extension Officer, Junior Scientific Officer (Biology) and Junior Scientific Officer (Chemistry).

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale and other details from the official website.

Here’s UPSC recruitment 2022 notification Advt 20/2022.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022: