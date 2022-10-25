Today is the last day to apply online for Apprentice posts at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Refineries in various Trades/Disciplines. Candidates can apply on the official website iocl.com.

The vacancies are open at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon (all 3 in Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (UP), Panipat {Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC)} (Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha). In total, 1535 Apprentice vacancies have been notified.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, vacancy details and other eligibility criteria available in the official notification. The candidates should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 24 years as on September 30, 2022.

Here’s IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection Process

Selection shall be on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test (of two hours duration) and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. Written Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisting of four options with one correct option.

Steps to apply for IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website iocl.com Click on “Apprenticeships” under the Career tab Now click on the application link for ‘Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division - 2022’ Register yourself, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2022.