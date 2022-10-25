The Nainital Bank Limited has extended the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Management Trainees (MTs) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nainitalbank.co.in till October 30.

The Nainital Bank MT exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on November 13. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 MTs vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 33 years as on September 30, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Graduation/ Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University. Knowledge of computer operations is essential.

Here’s Nainital Bank Management Trainee notification 2022.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000 including GST.

Steps to apply for Nainital Bank recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website nainitalbank.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab Click on the application link under “Notification for Engagement of Management Trainees” Register and proceed with the application process Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

