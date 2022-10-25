Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, Account Assistant and Officer Assistant. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website lmrcl.com from November 1 to 30.

The UP Metro recruitment drive is being conducted for 142 posts. Candidates can apply for more than one post as per their qualifications. Candidates after selection may be posted at Lucknow/ Kanpur/Agra or any other city as per administrative requirement.

Here’s UP Metro recruitment 2022 notification.

Vacancy details:

Assistant Manager (Civil): 16

Assistant Manager (Electrical): 8

Assistant Manager (S&T): 5

Assistant Manager (Account): 1

Junior Engineer (Civil): 43

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 49

Junior Engineer (S&T): 17

Account Assistant: 2

Office Assistant HR: 1

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-28 years as on November 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: B.E/B.Tech Degree in relevant field for Assistant Manager, Diploma in engineering for Junior Engineer posts, B.Com for Account Assistant and any degree for Officer Assistant.

Selection process

The selection methodology will comprise two-stage process – Written Test followed by Document verification & Medical examination.

Application fee