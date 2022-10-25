Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the hall ticket for the post of Assistant Director in OS&ES Cadre. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 29 and 30, 2022,in two shifts— 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The exam will be held at Cambridge School, Cantonment Road, Buxibazar, Cuttack, 753001.

“The PWD candidates will be given 40 minutes extra time each for Paper I and II and 1 hour extra time each for Paper III and IV,” reads the notification.

A total of 592 applicants have been declared qualified to appear for the examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Asst Director” admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.