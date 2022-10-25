Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) (Pharmacist) in Group ‘C’ on temporary basis likely to be permanent in ITBPF. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till November 23, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 28 years as on November 23, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Pass in the senior secondary certificate (10+2) examination with Physics, chemistry and biology as subjects from a recognised board or equivalent. Diploma in Pharmacy from any institute of or recognised by the centre or state government.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies