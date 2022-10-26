The National Testing Agency (NTA) has deferred the deadline for raising objections against the released answer key. Eligible candidates can raise objections at ugcnet.nta.nic.in upto 11.50 PM today, October 26, 2022. Candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 200 per challenge.

“Provisional Answer Keys and Question Paper with Recorded ResponsesforAnswer Key Challenge is also available for the candidate of Oriya Subject whose exam was held on 22.10.2022. The procedure (as enclosed at Annexure-1) for the challenge of Answer Key may be used,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The UGC NET exam 2022 was held in multiple phases wherein phase 4 was conducted from October 8-14.

Steps to download UGC NET answer key 2022

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in Click on the answer key link under ‘Candidate Activity’ Key in your Application Number and Date of Birth and submit

The UGC NET answer key will appear on screen Download and match keys with responses Raise objections, if any

Direct link to download UGC NET answer key 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase IV for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.