Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Junior Environmental Engineer (Group-B) and Assistant Environmental Engineer (Group-A). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies, of which 32 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Environmental Engineer and 21 for Junior Environmental Engineer.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Environmental Engineer: Atleast 1st Class in three years Diploma in Civil/Environmental or Chemical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institution or Degree in Civil/Environmental or Chemical Engineering from a recognized University/Institution. Should have passed Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard

Assistant Environmental Engineer: First Class degree in Civil/Chemical/Environment Engineering from a recognized University or Institution. Should have passed Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/BC of the State are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from PWD/EWS/LDESM/Ex-Serviceman of Punjab state. All other candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Open Advertisement’ Click on “Apply/View” available against JEE/AEE posts Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.