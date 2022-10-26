Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the revised interview schedule for the post of Principal in different Government Degree Colleges. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from October 28 to November 9, 2022, for a total of 291 candidates. Applicants will have to appear at JandK Public Service Commission, Solina Srinagar. The appearing candidate shall bring along original documents as well as photostat copies of the required documents.

“The schedule of interview for remaining eligible Associate Professors who were called for the interview, shall be issued separately,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Revised Interview schedule for the post of Principals, in different Government Degree Colleges of UT of JK”

The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

