Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the model answer key for the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2021. Candidates who have appeared for PNST 2021 can check the answer key on the MPPEB website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP PNST 2021 examination was conducted on October 17 and 18 to fill 810 vacant seats in six government-run nursing institutes in Madhya Pradesh. The exam is conducted for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key following the instruction on the document and timeline. The fee is Rs 50 per challenge. The last day to raise objection is October 29.

Steps to check MPPEB PNST answer sheet:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in Click on ‘Online Question & answer Objection - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST)-2021’ Enter roll no, TAC Code and submit

Check and download the MPPEB PNST answer sheet Take a print for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download MPPEB PNST answer sheet 2022.