Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the exam dates for the posts of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer under the Urban Development and Housing Department. Candidates can check the exam notices at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC exams will conduct the Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer exams on November 12 and 13. The dates are tentative.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 286 posts of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer. BPSC will recruit candidates based on a written exam.

Here’s BPSC exam notice.