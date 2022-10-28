The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET 2020 CAP Round-II Option form. Candidates can submit and confirm Option form of CAP round 2 through through candidate’s login at the official website fe2022.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET CAP round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on October 31. Candidates allotted seat have to report to the college between November 1 and 3.

Here’s complete MHT CET counselling 2022 schedule here.

Steps to submit MHT CET round 2 Option form:

  1. Visit the official website fe2022.mahacet.org
  2. On the homepage, click on Registered Candidates Login’ link
  3. Enter Application ID and Date of Birth to login
  4. Submit and confirm the Option form.