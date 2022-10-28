MHT CET CAP round 2 Option form released at fe2022.mahacet.org
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET 2020 CAP Round-II Option form. Candidates can submit and confirm Option form of CAP round 2 through through candidate’s login at the official website fe2022.mahacet.org.
The MHT CET CAP round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on October 31. Candidates allotted seat have to report to the college between November 1 and 3.
Here’s complete MHT CET counselling 2022 schedule here.
Steps to submit MHT CET round 2 Option form:
- Visit the official website fe2022.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, click on Registered Candidates Login’ link
- Enter Application ID and Date of Birth to login
- Submit and confirm the Option form.