Bank of Baroda will soon close the online application window for the post of Assistant Vice President (AVP) in Cash Management on Fixed Term Engagement on Contract Basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofbaroda.in till today, October 29, 2022.

“The application window inviting online applications for the position of Asst. Vice President – Product Manager has been re-opened from 20.10.2022 to 29.10.2022 (23:59 hours),” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 53 AVP vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 25 years to 40 years as on October 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: B.E./ B.Tech/ MCA/ CA/ MBA/ PG Diploma in Business.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit BOB’s career page bankofbaroda.in/Careers.htm Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ and apply for Asst VP posts Click on the ‘Apply Now’ link Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.