The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 exam. Candidates can check their results online through the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The CSIR UGC NET 2022 computer-based test (CBT) exam was conducted from September 16 to 18. A total of 1,62,084 candidates appeared for the exams.

The draft answer keys were released on October 1.

Score Cards of the candidates who appeared in the exam are now hosted on the official website and candidates can login to view/download/print their score card.

Here’s CSIR UGC NET result 2022 notice.

Steps to download NTA CSIR NET result 2022:

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘Results of the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Examination’

Key in your application number and date of birth and submit The CSIR UGC NET result will appear Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check NTA CSIR NET result 2022.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2022 was conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.