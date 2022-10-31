Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the provisional answer key of theGroup 1 prelim exam 2022. Candidates can download the Preliminary Key of the Master Question Paper from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 1 prelim exam 2022 was held on October 16 in all 33 District centres of Telangana State. The objections on the Preliminary Keys will be accepted online through the link provided on the TSPSC website from today till November 4, 5.00 PM.

“The candidates are instructed that they should attach the copies of the proofs from the resources quoted and websites mentioned as references, in the PDF format in the link provided. The resources quoted and websites mentioned will not be considered as references if they are not authentic or not official,” the notice said.

Steps to download TSPSC Group 1 answer key 2022:

Visit official website tspsc.gov.in Select the relevant paper for Group 1 services The TSPSC Group 1 answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to TSPSC Group 1 answer key 2022.

The TSPSC Group 1 Main exam is likely to be held in the month of January/ February 2023 for candidates who clear the prelim exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 503 vacancies. The Commission said it has received a massive 3,80,202 applications for Group-I Service recruitment.