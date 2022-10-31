The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will today, October 31, start registrations for the 16th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website ctet.nic.in till November 24, 2022. The fee can be paid upto November 25 (3.30 PM).

“The candidates must note that the examination city of their choice will be allotted on first cum first served basis only as per availability of capacity in the city of examination. The candidates, who complete the online application process and pay the fee on first cum first served basis, will be allotted the examination city of their choice as per availability in that particular city. The total capacity in a particular city will also be available on the portal,” reads the notification.

CTET will be held in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode in December 2022. The exact date will be intimated on the admit card of the candidate.

CTET December 2022 Application Fee Category Only Paper I or II Both Paper I & II General/OBC Rs 1000 Rs 1200 SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person Rs 500 Rs 600

More details regarding the eligibility criteria, syllabus, languages, and others will be released in the information bulletin. Applicants are advised to keep visiting the official website.

