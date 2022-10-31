The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the online registrations for the 16th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today, October 31st. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website ctet.nic.in till November 24, 2022. The fee can be paid upto November 25 (3.30 PM).

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 2022 to January 2023 in Computer Basted Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

“The candidates must note that the examination city of their choice will be allotted on first cum first served basis only as per availability of capacity in the city of examination. The candidates, who complete the online application process and pay the fee on first cum first served basis, will be allotted the examination city of their choice as per availability in that particular city. The total capacity in a particular city will also be available on the portal,” reads the notification.

CTET December 2022 Application Fee Category Only Paper I or II Both Paper I & II General/OBC Rs 1000 Rs 1200 SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person Rs 500 Rs 600

Candidates can check more details regarding the eligibility criteria, syllabus, languages, and others available in the information bulletin below:

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in Click on “Apply for CTET Dec-22” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

