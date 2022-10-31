The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will start the online applications for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses tomorrow, November 1, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website nift.ac.in till December 31, 2022.

The last date for online registration with late fee of Rs 5000 is first week of January, 2023. The window for editing of application Form will open in second week of January, 2023. The admit card (Online only) will be released in the third week of January, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 5th, 2023.

Candidates can check more details available in the admission guidelines here.

Steps to register for NIFT 2023-24 admission

Visit the official website niftadmissions.in Click on the admission link available under UG/PG Courses Register and apply for the course Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.