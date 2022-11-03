The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key of the Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Head Constable exam 2022 was held from October 10 to 20 in Computer Based Examination mode. The candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with the Tentative Answer Keys can be downloaded by using their Examination Roll No. and Password.

Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from by November 7 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. Representations received after deadline will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets along with Tentative Answer Keys since the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

Steps to download SSC Head Constable answer key 2022:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022: Uploading of Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with Tentative Answer Keys”

Click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit The SSC Head Constable answer key, response sheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download Delhi Police Head Constable answer key 2022.