Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card today for the Child Development Project Officer (Mains) Competitive Examination 2021. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC CDPO Main written exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 8 and 9, 2022, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM and 5.00 PM. A total of 883 applicants have been declared qualified to appear for the Main exam.

The exam is being held for recruitment to 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary exam, followed by the main exam and personality test/interview round.



Here’s BPSC CDPO Main exam notice.

Steps to download BPSC CDPO Main admit card 2022