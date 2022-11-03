Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the model answer key for the Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2022. Candidates who have appeared for PVFT 2022 can check the answer key on the MPPEB website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP PVFT 2022 will be conducted on October 29 and 30 in two sessions on both days: 9.00 to 11.0 AM and 3.00 to 5.00 PM. Candidates can raise objections to the answer key following the instruction on the document and timeline. The fee is Rs 50 per challenge. The last day to raise objection is November 5.

The entrance exam is held for admissions to B.F.Sc. (Bachelor of Fisheries Science) and B.V.Sc and A.H. (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) courses offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

This year, 225 seats are on offer. Based on the PVFT 2022 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.F.Sc. and B.V.Sc and A.H. will be conducted by the institutes.

Steps to check MPPEB PVFT answer key 2022:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in Click on ‘Online Question Answer Objection - Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PV&FT) - 2022’

Enter roll no, TAC Code and submit

Check and download the MPPEB PVFT answer sheet Take a print for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download MPPEB PVFT answer sheet 2022.