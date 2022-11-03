The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the result of the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) prelim exam 2022. Registered candidates can download the IBPS PO pre admit card from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS PO prelims exam 2022 was held in October. Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the IBPS PO Main exam.

Steps to check IBPS PO result 2022:



Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the result link for CRP-PO/MTs-XII

Key in your Registration No/ Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS PO prelims result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to check IBPS PO pre result 2022.

The IBPS PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 6432 vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round.