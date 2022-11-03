Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall tickets today for the Assistant Conservator Of Forests exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC ACF exam 2022 will be held in written (CBT online) mode on November 9, 10 and 11.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 9 vacancies for the post of ACF in A.P. Forest Service in a scale of pay of Rs 40,270 to 93,780. The selection to the post shall be on the basis of a written Exam.

Here’s APPSC ACF exam 2022 notice.

Steps to download APPSC ACF hall ticket 2022:

Visit official website psc.ap.gov.in Go to ‘Download Hall ticket’ section Login using User ID, Password and Captcha The APPSC ACF admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download APPSC ACF hall ticket 2022.