Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon release the hall tickets for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Written (Objective) Competitive Exam 2020. Once released, applicants will be able to download their admit cards from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC AE Civil exam under Advt 07/2020 is scheduled to be conducted on November 10 and 11 in three shifts — 10.00 to 11.00 AM, 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 1.00 to 2.00 PM.

Here’s BPSC AE Civil exam schedule.

Steps to download BPSC AE admit card 2022

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Login using Username and Password Click on the admit card The BPSC Auditor Main admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.