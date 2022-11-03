The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2022 exams. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.icsi.edu by entering their CSEET registration number (i.e. Unique Id) and date of birth.

The CSEET November 2022 session is scheduled to be conducted on November 12.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, click on Latest@ICSI — Students Click on “Download Admit Card for CSEET November 2022 to be held on 12th November 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.