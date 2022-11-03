The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the final answer keys for the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 exam. Candidates can check and download the answer keys through the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The CSIR UGC NET 2022 computer-based test (CBT) exam was conducted from September 16 to 18. A total of 1,62,084 candidates appeared for the exams. The results were announced on October 29.

Steps to check NTA CSIR NET final answer key 2022:



Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the final answer key link The CSIR UGC NET final answer key will appear Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check NTA CSIR NET final answer key 2022.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2022 was conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.