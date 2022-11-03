The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the tentative exam dates for the computer based test (online examination) for the post of Teachers. Candidates can check the schedule available on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 28 to December 1, 2022. The E-Admit card will be made available to download for the candidates concerned on the designated portal in due course. No separate Admit Card shall be issued through post.

“E-Admit Card will contain exact details viz. Venue of Examination Centre, Reporting Date and Time at the Exam centre etc. along with other detailed instructions. Candidates are requested to carefully read all the instructions contained in E-Admit Card and must strictly adhere to it,” reads the notification.

The NVS recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1616 different posts including Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers of Teachers in Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Selection Criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview / Personal Interaction put together.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.