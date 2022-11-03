Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Main examination for the post of Lower Division Clerk 2021 today, November 3. As per the notification, the exam was conducted on November 20, 2022, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.15 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.15 PM.

Candidates will be able to check and download their hall tickets a week before the commencement of the examination from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 140 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the LDC Main exam. BPSC has notified 24 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk at the pay scale of Rs 19,900-63,200 (Level 2).

Direct link to exam schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Login using Username and Password Click on the admit card The BPSC Auditor Main admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.