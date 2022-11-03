BPSC LDC Main 2022 exam schedule released at bpsc.bih.nic.in
The Main exam was conducted on November 20, 2022, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.15 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.15 PM.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Main examination for the post of Lower Division Clerk 2021 today, November 3. As per the notification, the exam was conducted on November 20, 2022, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.15 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.15 PM.
Candidates will be able to check and download their hall tickets a week before the commencement of the examination from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
A total of 140 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the LDC Main exam. BPSC has notified 24 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk at the pay scale of Rs 19,900-63,200 (Level 2).
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
- Login using Username and Password
- Click on the admit card
- The BPSC Auditor Main admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.