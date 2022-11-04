Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Registrar. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from November 18 to December 17.

The MPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4 vacancies for Registrar

Candidates should have attained the age of 32 years and should not be more than the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2023. Applicants can check eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s MPPSC Registrar recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

Selection will be made through interviews only.

Application Fee

The SC/ST/OBC (noncreamy layer)/ PWD category candidates of the State will have to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to candidates from other categories.

Steps to apply for MPPSC recruitment 2022: