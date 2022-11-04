Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the tentative calendar of CBT written examinations. Eligible candidates can check the examination schedule available in the notification at jkssb.nic.in.

As per the notification, the CBT for Junior Engineer Civil posts is scheduled to be conducted on December 5 and 6, 2022. The exam for the post of Sub-Inspector will be held from December 7 to 20, 2022. The exam will be held for the duration of 2 hours (120 minutes).

“The exam date and schedule of each of the above item shall be announced separately by the Board,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1363 vacancies, of which, 163 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and 1200 for Sub-Inspector posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.