Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview/ Viva-Voce schedule for the post of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department. As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from November 14 to 21, 2022, at Commission’s office at Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22.

The intimation letter will be released on November 9 onwards from the official website apsc.nic.in.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Call Letters/Admit Cards” link Click on VO/BVO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.