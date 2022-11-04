Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2022. As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from December 19 to 23, 2022, in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

“On the basis of the results of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022 declared by the Union Public Service Commission on 24th August, 2022, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022 from 19.12.2022. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

A total of 127 candidates have been declared qualified in the written examination. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies, of which 24 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 29 for the Indian Statistical Service.

