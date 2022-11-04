Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has notified vacancies to the post of Constable (Tradesman) in Group C. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from November 23 to December 22.

The ITBP Constable recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 287 vacancies, of which, 246 vacancies are for Constable Tradesman (Male) and 41 for Constable Tradesman (Female).

Eligibility Criteria Post Age Educational qualification Constable (Tailor, Gardener and Cobbler) 18-23 i) Class 10 pass

ii) Two-years work experience in a related field or ITI certificate in related trade. Constable (Safai karamchari, washerman, barber) 18-25 Class 10 pass

Selection Process

The selection process will include PET/PST, written exam, trade test and medical exam.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.