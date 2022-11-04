ITBP Constable Tradesman recruitment 2022: Apply for 287 posts from November 23
Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has notified vacancies to the post of Constable (Tradesman) in Group C.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has notified vacancies to the post of Constable (Tradesman) in Group C. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from November 23 to December 22.
The ITBP Constable recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 287 vacancies, of which, 246 vacancies are for Constable Tradesman (Male) and 41 for Constable Tradesman (Female).
Eligibility Criteria
|Post
|Age
|Educational qualification
|Constable (Tailor, Gardener and Cobbler)
|18-23
| i) Class 10 pass
ii) Two-years work experience in a related field or ITI certificate in related trade.
|Constable (Safai karamchari, washerman, barber)
|18-25
|Class 10 pass
Selection Process
The selection process will include PET/PST, written exam, trade test and medical exam.
Application Fee
Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.