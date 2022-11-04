Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from November 4 to 7 upto 4.00 PM by paying the fee of Rs 100 per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 07.11.2022 (04:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC Delhi Police Driver exam was conducted on October 21, 2022.

Here’s the official notification.

The SSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2268 vacancies, of which, 1411 vacancies are for the post of Constable (Driver)-Male and 857 for Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male/Female in the Delhi Police.

Steps to download Constable (Driver) Male answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) - Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022” Click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.